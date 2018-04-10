Tenneco, Icahn Enterprises both higher after blockbuster deal

Shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) are up 5.53% after the company strikes a deal to acquire Federated Mogul from Icahn Enterprises (IEP +2.8% ).

Under ther terms of the deal, Tenneco will pony up $800M in cash and 29.5M shares of its common stock, of which 23.8 million shares will be non-voting shares that convert to voting shares as soon as they are sold. Tenneco will be restricted on the amount of stock that can be sold in the first 150 days.

The cash-and-stock deal will see Carl Icahn end up having a position in the combined company and spun-off entities.

