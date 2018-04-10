Citi lifts Live Nation to Buy amid investor overreaction

Live Nation (NYSE:LYV) is up 1.4% in early going after a note from Citi warns of an investor overreaction to Justice Dept. investigations.

The market is pricing in 100% likelihood of the company splitting up, analyst Jason Bazinet says -- an "extreme" reaction whereas he suggests the likelihood of a consent decree violation is low. Even if DOJ finds a violation, proving the case would take time, followed by a lengthy appeal, which might limit downside. (h/t Bloomberg)

He's upgrading to Buy but with a lower price target of $45 (implying 19% upside), assuming a 25% chance the company will be forced by DOJ to split up.