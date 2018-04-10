Bayer +4% as DoJ reportedly set to approve Monsanto takeover

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY +3.8% ) surges in early trade following yesterday's WSJ report that the U.S. Justice Department will allow the German company to acquire Monsanto (MON -0.3% ).

As part of a deal with U.S. antitrust enforcers, Bayer reportedly agreed to divest additional seed and seed treatment assets to BASF (OTCQX:BASFY -0.2% ) and make concessions related to its digital agriculture business.

Baader Helvea analyst Markus Mayer says he expects the concessions granted to the DoJ probably did not go far beyond asset sales agreements already reached with the European Commission.

“The selling of these assets and the rights issue... should start therefore soon and should be positive triggers for the stock,” Mayer tells Reuters, adding the rights issue should be smaller than initially expected.