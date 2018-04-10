Defense Information Systems Agency selects Booz Allen for $17.5B, 10-year contract

To help maintain U.S. information superiority, Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has awarded Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH +1.3% ) 10-year, $17.5B IDIQ contract to provide IT solutions for integrated communication and information systems.

"We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with DISA to provide DoD with enhanced communications, cybersecurity, software development, and cloud professional services to the U.S. warfighter,” said Steven Harrell, vice president at Booz Allen. “Our experienced staff combine technology and functional expertise with our consulting heritage to deliver the enhanced IT systems DISA, DoD, and Federal agencies need. We look forward to working with DISA to ensure that our nation’s leaders and warfighters have access to capabilities that facilitate decisive national security actions.”

