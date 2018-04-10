PerkinElmer teams up with Helix to develop new molecular tests for consumers

PerkinElmer (PKI +1.4% ) will collaborate with personal genomics outfit Helix to develop and commercialize exome sequencing-based tests targeted to consumers. The tests developed under the partnership will be available on Helix's online marketplace and will be performed in Helix's laboratory (after doctor approval).

The initial focus will be on 59 genes associated highly penetrant (the symptoms of the disorder are exhibited when the mutation is present) genetic conditions with established treatments aimed at reducing morbidity and mortality.

Financial terms are not disclosed.