CACI wins $41.5M task order

CACI International (CACI +1.7% ) was awarded one-year task order worth ~$41.5M to provide engineering support services for the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Research, Development, and Engineering Center’s Intelligence and Information Warfare Directorate (I2WD) Commercial Based Technology Analysis (CBTA) program.

CACI President of U.S. Operations DeEtte Gray said, “CACI understands the importance of advancing the technology America needs to safeguard our troops. Our partnership with the U.S. Army’s Intelligence and Information Warfare Directorate in support of its critical Commercial Based Technology Analysis program leverages the Army’s innovative approach to technical intelligence analysis to ensure our nation continually stays a step ahead of evolving threats.”

Press Release