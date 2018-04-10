WWE +4.6% after WrestleMania results; KeyBanc reiterates Outperform

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is up 4.6% after posting solid results and network numbers following its annual WrestleMania event.

KeyBanc is reiterating its Outperform as the case for the the stock stays compelling; the company's report of 2.12M network subscribers (along with paid subs of 1.81M) topped the firm's expectations.

While management commentary on the TV renewal cycle was muted, Evan Wingren writes, expectations are still in place for a "substantial increase in annual contract value across all of its new TV deals."

He has a $43 price target, implying 11% upside.