Kadmon to launch registration study for KD025 in GvHD; shares up 3%

Based on FDA guidance, Kadmon (KDMN +2.8% ) plans to launch an open-label, two-arm Phase 2 clinical trial assessing KD025 in patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGvHD) who have received at least two prior lines of treatment. The data will support a potential U.S. marketing application.

Small molecule KD025 inhibits an pro-inflammatory enzyme called rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2). Inhibiting the enzyme down-regulates the ability of the immune system's T cells to secrete IL-21 and IL-17, thereby dampening the immune response.

