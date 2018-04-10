Exxon +3% as BofA Merrill Lynch adds to US 1 List

Exxon Mobil (XOM +3.1% ) is up ~3% in early trading and on track for its best day since September 2016, as the energy sector posts broad gains.

Energy (XLE +2.9% ) is the best performer among the 11 major S&P 500 industry groups, supported by a 2.2% increase in the price of WTI crude oil as well as easing concerns over trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

XOM also enjoys a boost from BofA Merrill Lynch, which adds the shares to the US 1 List, saying its upstream portfolio leverage is being overlooked following the decline in oil prices.

BAML believes shares are poised for a recovery following their lagging performance YTD, -8% before today's open; the firm rates XOM a Buy with a $100 price target.

