Goldman Sachs still gloomy on Tesla

Goldman Sachs is out with a fresh note that doubles down on the firm's Sell rating and 6-month price target of $195 on Tesla (TSLA +4.4% ).

Analyst David Tamberrino and team expect Model 3 production at the end of Q2 to trail the 5K target by a wide margin and also see trouble on the Model S/Model X front.

"We believe that Model S/X demand will likely be challenged going forward with the phase-out of the US EV tax credit in 2H18 and as incremental competition launches at the same time —and we adjust our forecasts accordingly," reads the GS take on Tesla.

In another bit of gloom, Goldman says it expects a capital raise this year out of Tesla due to the pace of Model 3 cash burn vs. production.

Finally, there's the question of how long Model 3 reservation holders hang in there. "We believe there could be further pressure to reservation figures with increased cancellations as even potential early-adopters lose patience; we believe this would likely drive shares materially lower," notes GS.