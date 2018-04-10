Wave Life Sciences teams up with Deep Genomics to develop neuromuscular therapies; shares up 2%

Wave Life Sciences (WVE +2.1% ) will collaborate with biotech Deep Genomics to develop novel treatments for inherited neuromuscular disorders.

The companies will analyze and test oligonucleotides against potential therapeutic targets within multiple genes associated with neuromuscular diseases. The partnership will leverage Deep Genomics' machine learning platform to identify cause-and-effect aspects of the targets that involve splicing regulation and Wave's chemistry platform to validate targets and clarify the implications of target intervention. The goal is the expand Wave's pipeline of rationally designed oligonucleotides.

Financial terms are not disclosed.