Caladrius Bio's CLBS12 nabs accelerated review status in Japan for critical limb ischemia

The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare designates Caladrius Biosciences' (CLBS -4.3% ) CLBS12 for SAKIGAKE status for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI), a condition characterized by significantly reduced blood flow to the legs and feet due to artery blockage.

CLBS12 is currently being evaluated in a Japan-based Phase 2 study in patients with no-option CLI (high amputation risk).

SAKIGAKE, akin to Breakthrough Therapy status in the U.S. and PRIME status in the EU, is aimed at promoting R&D in Japan for new medical products that satisfy certain criteria and provides for accelerated review of the marketing application.

CLBS12 is an autologous CD34 cell therapy. In an ischemic situation, the body directs CD34 cells to affected tissues where they repair damage to small blood vessels.

