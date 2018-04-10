Discovery focuses auto-enthusiast brands on Motor Trend

Discovery (DISCA +1.1% ) is taking advantage of a well-known brand name, rebranding its auto-enthusiast joint venture The Enthusiast Network to Motor Trend Group.

Its Velocity TV channel will also be rebranded, to Motor Trend Network, this fall. The Motor Trend OnDemand product will still be available as the Motor Trend app.

The changes will allow advertisers the ability to buy multiple verticals together, across digital and linear, the company says.

“This rebrand of our JV into one, over-arching single brand, Motor Trend, continues Discovery’s long-term digital ambition; underscores our commitment to serve passionate global auto-related superfans with the world-class content they crave; and provides OEMs, buyers and advertisers with an unparalleled one-stop, 360-degree branded environment to reach this coveted audience segment across all screens and platforms," says Motor Trend CEO Michael Lang.