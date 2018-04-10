Needham defends Nvidia on crypto concerns; crypto competitor hits delay

Needham defends Nvidia (NVDA +4.7% ) against cryptocurrency mining concerns.

Analyst Rajvindra Gill says that both the increasing cryptocurrency mining competition and the crash of Uber’s self-driving vehicle “will have an immaterial financial impact to NVDA’s bottom line.”

Gill notes that while Nvidia is interested in Level 5 self-driving cars, which don’t require any human monitoring, the tech can go into cars with lower levels of autonomy.

The analyst says the gaming GPU is “ripe” for an upgrade cycle.

Gill says even a 20% to 30% decline in crypto revenue wouldn’t have much impact on Nvidia’s earnings.

In more good news for Nvidia, Digitimes reports that Bitmain has postponed shipments for its Ethereum ASIC miner from April to the latter part of July due to weaker-than-expected performance.

As Notable Calls notes, that delay also benefits AMD (AMD +3.3% ).

