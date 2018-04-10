Live updates: Facebook's Zuckerberg faces Senate questions

A slight delay will come before Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Mark Zuckerberg's scheduled appearance before the Senate Commerce and Judiciary committees today.

There's a 2:15 p.m. ET vote scheduled, which will push back what was to be a prompt 2:15 start for Zuckerberg.

Watch Zuckerberg live here and stick here for updates on the testimony.

"Smart-money" advice for Zuckerberg from the investing world is coalescing around this point: Stick to comments on new privacy tools and apologies, and stay out of the weeds on Facebook's business model -- which many argue is entirely about bundling and selling off the private data of its users.

2:13 p.m.: Shortly before a delayed start to Zuckerberg's testimony, on a day where the S&P 500 is up 1.9% , Facebook shares are up 2.7% . In a facebook post this afternoon, Zuckerberg says "I will do everything I can to make Facebook a place where everyone can stay closer with the people they care about, and to make sure it’s a positive force in the world."

2:15 p.m.: Effectively acknowledging the interest in the hearing, Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate is staying put until it wraps up some work on appointees.