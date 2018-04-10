Israel consumer bureau investigating Apple; Teen survey shows growing iPhone use

Israeli’s consumer protection bureau is investigating Apple (AAPL +1.5% ) for failing to disclose the throttling of some older iPhones to preserve battery life.

The Consumer Protection and Fair Trade Authority question Rony Friedman, Apple’s head in Israel. An Authority spokesman says it has the power to levy significant fines, but it’s still too early to discuss that possibility.

Apple apologized for the slowed iPhones in December, and its most recent software update includes more information on a phone’s battery use and the ability to turn off throttling.

In better news for Apple, Piper Jaffray’s twice-yearly Teens Survey shows that the number of teens owning an iPhone grew from 78% in the fall to 82% now. And 84% of the teens say their next phone will be an iPhone.

The survey includes thousands of teenagers across 40 states.