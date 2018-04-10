Rio Tinto reviewing Rusal ties, sanctions implications on aluminum business

Rio Tinto (RIO +4.4% ) says it is reviewing its trading relationships with Russian aluminum producer Rusal to make sure it complies with U.S. sanctions, its aluminum boss says.

But it is premature to speculate on the future of Rio's Queensland Alumina operation, of which Rusal owns 20% alongside Rio's 80%, Alf Barrios says.

Rio is still trying to understand how the measures may impact its business and is working closely with customers on both the Rusal sanctions and all issues surrounding trade, Barrios says.