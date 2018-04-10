Morgan Stanley updates on chicken prices as part of its weekly report.
The firm reports that processor margin was down -7.9% compared to a year ago as higher feed costs were not fully offset by a recent recovery in chicken cutout prices.
Boneless breast prices were up 10% Y/Y, while softer wing (-22.8%) and tender (-13.4%) prices continued to hold down the cutout price.
Chicken accounts for nearly all the profit at Sanderson Farms (SAFM +1.2%) and Pilgrim's Pride (PPC +0.6%), while at Tyson Foods it contributes about 35% of the bottom line.
