Banks still do plenty of subprime lending

via WSJ

The likes of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) aren't likely loaning thousands for a subprime borrower to buy a car. What they're doing more and more of, though, is lending billions to nonbank operators who will make that loan.

Bank loans to nonbank financial firms are up six-fold since 2010 to $345B, according to the report.

Proving they've learned little from the subprime mortgage crisis, banks say this new approach is less risky than lending directly to subprime customers.

By far, Wells Fargo is the largest player in loans to nonbank lenders, with Citi, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) all about tied for second place. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) are also sizably involved.

And by the way, these nonbank lenders aren't necessarily Joe's Car Loans. One of the largest recipients is Exeter Finance - it's majority-owned by Blackstone (NYSE:BX). Its charge-off rate on auto loans of about 9% is nine times that of Wells Fargo's.