Boeing, Embraer likely to reach deal

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares are up 5% after Brazil defense minister Joaquim Silva e Luna said negotiations with Boeing (BA +3.5% ) "are getting closer” to an agreement.

"I would say, in short, this will end in marriage" he added, setting the stage for the second recent alliance between major planemakers (Airbus agreed to take contol of Bombardier's CSeries in October).

The comments suggest that Brazil has an increasingly favorable view of the talks, a key consideration since the government has the power to block a deal.