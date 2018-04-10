Glaxo shingles vaccine capturing bulk of U.S. market - Reuters

Reuters reports that GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK +1.6% ) shingles vaccine Shingrix (recombinant, adjuvanted Herpes zoster vaccine) has captured over 90% of the U.S. since its launch only five months ago.

The rapid ramp is at the expense of Merck's (MRK +1% ) Zostavax which generated $668M in global sales last year.

Analysts project Shingrix will generate $1.8B in sales in 2024.

