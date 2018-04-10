Merkel says Nord Stream 2 gas project not possible without Ukraine clarity

Gazprom's (OTCPK:OGZPY) Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline planned to run from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea cannot go forward without clarity on Ukraine’s role as a transit route for gas, says German Chancellor Merkel, apparently toughening her stance on the project.

Merkel says she had discussed the project on the telephone with Russian Pres. Putin on Monday.

Nord Stream 2 would double the existing Nord Stream pipeline’s annual capacity of 55B cm, but Eastern European and Baltic states fear the pipeline could increase reliance on Russian gas and undermine Ukraine’s role as a gas transit route.

Gazprom’s western partners for the project include Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF), Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY), Uniper (OTC:UNPPY) and Wintershall