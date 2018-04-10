AT&T points to promising findings from 5G trials

While part of the company focuses on a bellwether antitrust trial, AT&T (T +0.2% ) has provided a substantial update on its 5G technology trials.

The telecom had expanded testing beyond enterprise trials in Austin, Texas, to other cities, including Waco, Texas; Kalamazoo, Mich.; and South Bend, Ind.

In Waco, where the trials focus on small and mid-sized businesses, AT&T says it offered 5G millimeter wave service to a retail location more than 150M from the cell site that saw wireless speeds of about 1.2 Gbps. The company observed latency rates at 9-12 ms and the test supported hundreds of simultaneous connected users.

In Kalamazoo (small-business trial), it saw no impact on mmWave signal from rain, snow or other weather, and "earned mmWave signals can penetrate materials such as significant foliage, glass and even walls better than initially anticipated." AT&T saw gigabit-plus speeds in line-of-sight up to 900 feet away.

Meanwhile, in South Bend (where the trial covers small businesses and residential customers), it saw low latency across a full end-to-end 5G architecture as well as gigabit speeds in both line-of-sight and otherwise.