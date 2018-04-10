Winners and losers for teenager attention

Piper Jaffray is out with its semi-annual survey of teenage consumers.

"Our spring survey has shown an uptick in teen spending, which we believe mirrors the economic expansion we are experiencing broadly. Within a teen’s wallet, food is the top priority but video games (for males) and beauty (for females) are gaining share," notes Piper analyst Erinn Murphy.

Notable brand winners in the Generation Z survey were Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY, OTCQX:ADDDF), Vans (NYSE:PVH), Supreme (NASDAQ:CG) and Tommy Hilfiger. Nike (NYSE:NKE) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) lost some mindshare compared to a year ago.

In the handbag category, Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) outdistanced the Kate Spade and Coach (NYSE:TPR) brands.

Upper-income teens preferred Chick-fila-A, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) over other restaurant chains.

In the battle for social media attention, Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) completely dominated Instagram, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Sephora (OTCPK:LVMHF, OTCPK:LVMUY), Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) and Neutragena (NYSE:JNJ) all scored well in beauty.