Sprint, T-Mobile jump on report deal talks have restarted (updated)

In a bit of a surprise for merger discussions that were pronounced dead, Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) have restarted deal talks, Dow Jones reports.

With few details immediately available, Sprint is up 6.4% and T-Mobile has jumped 4.9% .

New discussions are at a preliminary stage and it's not clear what the sides are discussing, sources tell DJ.

The latest round of merger talks between the companies broke down in November over control issues.

Updated 12:45 p.m.: Sprint has resumed trading from a circuit breaker up 15.6% ; T-Mobile is up 6.2% .