Envision down 4% on UnitedHealthcare exit

Envision Healthcare (EVHC -4.1% ) slips on average volume on the heels of the news that UnitedHealthcare (UNH +1.6% ) will terminate their agreement effective January 1, 2019.

The companies have been mired in a dispute over billing. UNH believes EVHC has significantly over-billed for its services. EVHC, in turn, has apparently refused to bring the matter into arbitration as stipulated in their contract. UNH is suing EVHC to force it into arbitration to settle the matter.

UNH originally contracted with Sheridan Healthcorp. for anesthesiology and radiology services. Sheridan was acquired by AMSURG in July 2014. AMSURG merged with Envision about two years later.