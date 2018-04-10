Canada cabinet set for meeting to discuss Trans Mountain pipeline

Prime Minister Trudeau will meet this afternoon with his cabinet ministers to discuss Kinder Morgan's (KMI +2.2% ) threat to abandon the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, while various levels of government signal interest in investing to ensure that the project proceeds.

The issue is a major political challenge for Trudeau, who approved the expansion plan in 2016; critics say he must be more forceful with British Columbia's provincial government which is vowing to stop the project.

Alberta premier Notley tells the Calgary Herald newspaper that her government could buy out Kinder Morgan Canada’s stake in the pipeline if necessary, and federal Natural Resources Minister Carr said yesterday that Ottawa was considering whether to take a stake.

Shares of Kinder Morgan Canada (OTCPK:KMLGF) have stabilized today, up ~3% after tumbling more than 12% yesterday.