Deutsche Bank initiates Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) at Hold with a $29 price target.

Firm sees compelling long-term growth for the company due to multiple secular trends. But Deutsche also sees the risk/reward profile as balanced at Zscaler’s current valuation levels.

Deutsche notes that Zscaler has strong positioning in the security software space since it facilitates the adoption of cloud infrastructure and SaaS-based applications.

The firm’s positive checks lead them to think Zscaler can double its market share in the secure web gateway market within the next three to five years.

Firm forecasts a 30% average revenue growth rate in the next three years.

On valuation, firm notes Zscaler is trading at almost 16x CY18E / 12x CY19E EV/sales, which means much of the upside potential is already baked in.

Source: Briefing.com.

Zscaler shares are up 3.9% to $27.58.

