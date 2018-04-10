Eni sets goal for 2M French gas and power clients by 2021

Eni (E +1.4% ), one of the alternative gas and electricity suppliers in the French retail market, says it plans to sign 2M clients by 2021 after hitting its initial target since entering the market a year ago.

Eni says it has signed up 1M clients a year after launching its offer in the French retail energy sector, and generated €1.8B ($2.22B) in billings.

The Italian oil and gas company is one of the alternative gas and electricity providers to have emerged since France opened the sector to competition against former monopolies EDF (OTCPK:ECIFF) and Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) in 2007, but 10 years later and despite growing market share for alternative providers, progress was slow due to regulated power and gas prices, says the head of Eni Gas and Power in France.

Alternative providers held ~18% of France's 32m residential electricity clients and 26% of the 10.6M residential gas clients at year-end 2017, according to data from France's energy market regulator.