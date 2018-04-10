BP, Tesla to team up in battery storage venture for wind farm

BP (BP +3% ) says it is teaming up with Tesla (TSLA +5.5% ) to build its first battery storage project one of its 13 wind farms in the U.S. as part of a strategy to expand its renewable energy business; no financial terms are disclosed.

BP says TSLA will supply the 212 KW battery at its Titan 1 wind farm in South Dakota in H2 of this year, to be used to store electricity and meet demands when the wind is not blowing.

“Lessons from the project will enable BP to make better informed decisions when evaluating and developing battery applications in the future [and] supports BP’s broader strategy to invest half a billion dollars annually into low-carbon technologies," the company says.