RCI announces 2Q18 preliminary club & restaurant total & same-store sales

RCI Hospitality Holdings (RICK +0.5% ) reports total club same-store sales rose 4.8% to $35.3M in Q2.

Total club and restaurant sales grew 20% to $40.8M.

Nightclubs sales expanded 18.5% to $35.2M and same-store sales up 5.1%.

Bombshells restaurant sales increased 27.3% to $5.6M; same-store sales growth of 2.7%.

The company plans to report 2Q18 results on May 10.

Eric Langan, President and CEO, commented: "Fiscal 2018 sales have continued to do well with record second quarter club and restaurant sales and strong same-store sales, in line with the positive year over year trends we've been seeing."

