Twitter gets behind Honest Ads Act, promises transparency

Twitter (TWTR +2.2% ) is following in some Facebook footsteps in endorsing the Honest Ads Act.

Facebook got on board last Friday; now Twitter seems to be looking ahead to some regulation as well.

"Twitter is pleased to support the Honest Ads Act," the company's public policy feed tweets. "Back in the fall we indicated we supported proposals to increase transparency in political ads."

Last fall, Twitter notes, it announced plans to launch the Ads Transparency Center, which it says goes beyond requirements of the Honest Ads Act and "dramatically" increases transparency for political/issue ads. It says the ATC is set for a launch this summer.

"Twitter is moving forward on our commitment to providing transparency for online ads," the company continues. "We believe the Honest Ads Act provides an appropriate framework for such ads and look forward to working with bill sponsors and others to continue to refine and advance this important proposal."