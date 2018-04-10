Piper's picks ahead of financial sector earnings

BlackRock kicks the Q1 reporting season off on Thursday, while JPMorgan will be the first bank to post on Friday.

Piper's Jason Deleeuw has cooled a bit on the sector, noting higher funding costs, growing policy uncertainty, and tax-cut related stimulus that's been less than expected.

Favorites are thus secular growth names like Black Knight (NYSE:BKI), Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), Mastercard (NYSE:MA), and Visa (NYSE:V), along with value plays like First Data (NYSE:FDC) and Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Source: Bloomberg

