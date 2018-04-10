Apple picks up TV series based on Asimov's "Foundation" novels

Variety reports that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is developing a series based on Isaac Asimov’s science fiction “Foundation” book trilogy.

Skydance Television will produce the series with Davi S. Goyer and Josh Friedman serving as executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross will also serve as executive producers.

Skydance acquired the book rights last year. The company produces “Grace and Frankie” and “Altered Carbon” for Netflix and “Jack Ryan” for Amazon.

Apple is making a $1B original content push that has already included a drama series from Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, a reboot of Steven Spielberg’s “Amazing Stories,” and an untitled thriller from director M. Night Shyamalan.

Apple shares are up 1.9% to $173.21.

