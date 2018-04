Unlike previous major tops in 2011 and 2013, the most recent peak in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) may prove to be the ultimate top, says Barclays. FOMO, says the team, has now been replaced by a big drop in speculative interest, with owners of the crypto owning a lot more than they need or want.

They note overall awareness of Bitcoin is 60% in the U.S., 90% in South Korea, 88% in Japan, and 64% in Canada. Who's left to drive any major legs up?

Bitcoin today is up 1.2% to $6.87K.