Devon Energy to lay off 300 workers

Devon Energy (DVN +7.1% ) says it will lay off 300 employees, ~9% of its total workforce, as it streamlines operations and seeks to improve its returns.

"The oil and gas industry is in a lower-for-longer commodity price environment, which requires Devon to transform the way it operates,” the company says.

DVN expects the layoffs, along with other cost-reduction efforts, to save $150M-$200M in G&A costs annually by 2020.

DVN also laid off staff in 2016 as the oil industry sought to cope with oil prices nearly half of current levels.