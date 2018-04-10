AMN Healthcare up 6.5% after acquisitions

The company last night announced the purchase of Tampa-based MedPartners for $195M, with up to another $20M based on future financial performance. MedPartners had 2017 revenue of $125M, with adjusted EBITDA margin of 16%. The deal is seen as immediately accretive to AMN's EPS.

Also purchased are Phillips DiPisa and Leaders For Today - both based in Boston, and offering a range of executive staffing solutions for the healthcare industry. The purchase price was $30M, with another $7M based on future performance. Combined, the companies had revenue of $23M last year, with adjusted EBITDA margin of 20%. These are also seen as being immediately accretive to EPS.

Source: Press Release

Jefferies is a fan, boosting its price target to $71 from $66, as is Benchmark, which lifts to $66 from $60.