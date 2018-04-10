Qatar Airways agrees to buy five Boeing 777 freighters worth $1.7B

Qatar Airways says it has signed a letter of intent to buy five Boeing (BA +3.7% ) 777 Freighters with a listed value of $1.7B.

“This transaction will be a reinforcement of our confidence in Boeing to continue to deliver an outstanding product that meets our exacting standards," says Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al-Baker.

The airline - one of the largest in the Middle East, with a fleet of 23 cargo planes and 191 passenger jets - says the 777 Freighters’ long range and payload capabilities will help it cut costs by requiring fewer stops and shortening delivery times.