Scorpio Tankers +10% as Deutsche Bank sees 'major opportunity'

Scorpio Tankers (STNG +9.8% ) surges as Deutsche Bank enthusiastically maintains its Buy rating on the shares, seeing a "major opportunity" for STNG investors after the stock has dropped 38% YTD.

Market participants are "rightfully concerned" about the expected step-function increase in cash calls related to debt repayments, Deutsche Bank analyst Amit Mehrota says, and the negative implication is that STNG would need a highly dilutive equity offering to meet increasing cash flows.

But Mehrota says his analysis implies "significant dislocation" if management is able to extend its runway, which he believes is "highly probable."