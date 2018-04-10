Uber launches new driver app with more earnings features

Uber (UBER) unveils a new driver app that includes a real-time earnings tracker, a status bar to help drivers find a location based on a higher number of requests, and a message center including upcoming earnings opportunities and rider feedback.

Uber launched a “180 days of change” program last year to improve the driver experience and increase retention.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi: “While 180 Days was about correcting missteps of the past, we also needed to think longer term, and the obvious place to start was the Driver app.”

Uber hopes to go public next year but faces increasing competition domestically and regulatory hurdles around the world. The company lost $4.5B last year.

