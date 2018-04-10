Pfizer's Inlyta flunks late-stage label-expansion study

The independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) has recommended the termination of a Phase 3 clinical trial, ATLAS, evaluating Pfizer's (PFE +1.5% ) INLYTA (axitinib) as adjuvant therapy for patients at high risk of recurrent renal cell carcinoma (RCC) after the removal of a kidney, due to futility. In other words, the study is unlikely to show a treatment benefit, defined as a statistically significant improvement in disease-free survival, compared to placebo.

Chief Development Officer, Oncology, Pfizer Global Product Development Mace Rothenberg, M.D., says, .“We are disappointed by the outcome of this study as we had hoped the efficacy that INLYTA has demonstrated as a second-line treatment in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma would carry over to patients with earlier stage disease, where it would delay or prevent disease relapse. That goal was not achieved. We will conduct additional analyses on the data that may provide insight into this result. Studies evaluating INLYTA in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors for patients with a variety of advanced stage cancers, including RCC, will continue."

Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference (ASCO).

The FDA approved INLYTA for second-line RCC in January 2012.