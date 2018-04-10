Statoil, others may revive plans For Arctic Norway terminal, official says

Oil companies operating in the Barents Sea off Norway are looking at the possibility of building an onshore oil terminal, Norway’s oil minister says.

Statoil (NYSE:STO), Eni (NYSE:E), Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNF) and OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) are studying the construction of an onshore facility for ship-to-ship transfers or a terminal with a storage, says Terje Soeviknes.

STO, which develops the Arctic Johan Sverdrup oil field, has never followed through with previous plans for an onshore terminal to reduce the development’s costs, but the idea could be revived if it could receive oil from other developments in the Barents Sea, making it more profitable.