Analogic to be acquired for $1.1B

An affiliate of Altaris Capital Partners has agreed to acquire Analogic (NASDAQ:ALOG) for $84/share in cash ($1.1B), a surprising 12.5% discount from today's close of $96.05.

Chairman Bernard Bailey says, “The Board has always sought to maximize stockholder value. Given the increasingly competitive markets that we serve, we have been focused on the need to achieve greater scale in order to generate sustained profitable growth. As a result, the Board initiated a review of strategic alternatives available to Analogic. This 10-month, comprehensive process resulted in today’s transaction with Altaris that provides stockholders with immediate, substantial, and certain cash value. The Board strongly believes that a transaction with a buyer with strategic assets like Altaris provides maximum value for and is in the best interest of Analogic stockholders.”

"Maximum value" will probably be defined differently by ALOG shareholders. Lawsuits from fiduciary duty-chasing firms are a likely next step.

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the deal.