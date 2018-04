Brent crude logs highest finish in more than three years

Brent oil futures settled today at their highest levels since December 2014, surging 3.5% to $71.04/bbl, supported by soothing trade war fears, Middle East tensions and a weaker dollar, among several favorable conditions.

Also, U.S. WTI crude climbed 3.3% to $65.51/bbl for its highest settlement since March 26.

Among today's biggest gainers in the energy sector: CRC +13.3% , KEG +10.7% , DNR +9.5% , SN +9.3% , SPN +9% , SM +8.8% , BAS +8.5% , EPE +8.4% , FMSA +7.2% , SLCA +7.1% , SND +7.1% , FTI +7% , DVN +6.7% , RIG +6.1% , HCLP +6% , NFX +6% , WFT +5.9% , NBR +5.8% , BHGE +5% , ESV +4.7%, MRO +4.3% , CHK +4.2% , EOG +4.1% .

