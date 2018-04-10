Fox dips in late trade on report of UK office raid

Twenty-First Century Fox shares are down after hours amid a Daily Telegraph report that the company's British offices have been raided by European Commission investigators.

FOX is 1.1% lower postmarket; FOXA is off 1.2% .

Competition watchdogs entered offices in west London -- home to Fox Networks -- to seize documents and computer records, the report says.

It's unclear what the raid relates to, but the EC has powers to probe businesses suspected of abusing dominance of a market or being involved in a price-fixing cartel.