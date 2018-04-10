Stocks surge following Xi's conciliatory tone

Stocks sizzled from the opening bell and never cooled off, with the bullish tone set overnight by comments from China's Pres. Xi which helped alleviate fears that the U.S. and China were barreling towards a tit-for-tat trade war.

Nine of the 11 S&P sectors ended in the green, with energy (+3.3%) leading the way as U.S. WTI crude oil climbed 3.3% to settle at $65.51/bbl, helped by uncertainty over how Pres. Trump might respond to a chemical attack in Syria.

The tech group (+2.5%) also enjoyed a big day, highlighted by Senate testimony from Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal and Russia's alleged use of Facebook to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election; the market appeared to like what Zuckerberg had to say, as FB shares shot higher after he began speaking and closed up by 4.5%.

Telecom services (+2.3%) also were strong, with Sprint and T-Mobile US spiking a respective 17.1% and 5.7% following a WSJ report that the two companies have restarted merger talks.

The utilities and real estate groups, which are considered bond proxies because of their hefty dividends, were today's only losers, with each falling 0.7%.

Also, U.S. Treasury prices settled mostly lower, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note adding a basis point at 2.80% and the 30-year yield finishing flat at 3.02%.