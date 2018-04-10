Babcock & Wilcox -33% after amending rights offering

Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) -33.5% after-hours on news it has amended its rights offering, increasing the size to $248M.

Under the new terms, each right now entitles holders to purchase 2.8 common shares at a subscription price of $2/share; under the previous terms, each right entitled holders to purchase 1.4 common shares at $3 each.

BW says it now expects to issue 124.3M common shares in the amended rights offering, including any shares issued to 14.9% shareholder Vintage Capital Management as backstop purchaser.

Separately, BW says Jenny Apker, will retire as CFO on June 1 for health related reasons, and Joel Mostrom, a Senior Director of Alvarez & Marsal North America, will become interim CFO.

Also, BW says it is withdrawing 2018 guidance for its renewable segment and updates its FY 2018 consolidated adjusted EBITDA guidance to $20M-$40M.

