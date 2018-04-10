U.S. crude supply rose 1.8M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 1.8M barrels of crude oil for the week ending April 6, vs. a draw of 3.3M last week.

Gasoline reportedly shows a build of 2M barrels and distillates show a draw of 3.8M barrels.

Nymex May crude recently was $65.58/bbl in electronic trading, little changed from today's $65.51 settlement price.

