Link Motion +14.3% after Q4 swing to profit

Link Motion (NYSE:LKM) -- the former NQ Mobile -- is up 14.3% after hours following Q4 earnings

Net revenues fell 23% amid the company's pivot to become a "smart ride" firm.

The company's been making "great strides" in developing its future business, founder and Chairman Vincent Shi says. "As we move forward into 2018, we expect to continue to form key partnerships with major industry players and have identified three key operational milestones we expect to achieve in 2018 including the commercial rollout of our Smart Ride business in the summer, the further growth of our CarBrain platform, and the resulting revenue growth from these new businesses."

Loss from operations (non-GAAP) expanded to $35.6M from a loss of $19.8M.

Net income on a GAAP basis swung to a gain of $111.4M from a net loss of $111.2M

Cash, equivalents and term deposits rose to $319.8M at the end of 2017 vs. the prior year's $266.9M. Link Motion also has a note receivable of $270.9M from its divestments of FL Mobile and Showself.

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

