Reuters: Energy Transfer's Mariner East liquids pipeline restart delayed

Energy Transfer Partners' (NYSE:ETP) Sunoco Mariner East 1 natural gas liquids pipeline in Pennsylvania is expected to remain out of service until late April instead of a prior estimate of early April, Reuters reports.

Analysts say the shutdown, which began March 7, has forced shippers, including Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), to find another route for their liquids and likely is causing more ethane to be rejected into the region’s natural gas pipelines.

RRC says the pipeline operator expects service to return in late April but the outage will not cause any curtailments or shut-ins of production, according to a report from analysts at Simmons.

Energy data provider DrillingInfo says the Mariner East shutdown was maxing out shipments on the Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) ATEX pipeline, which delivers liquids from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations to the Mont Belvieu storage facility in Texas.